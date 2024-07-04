Top Events on July 4: Vodafone Idea mobile tariff rise, PM Modi to meet Team India after T20 win, and more

Top Events on July 4: India is all set to witness various business, political, and cultural events today, with the Vodafone Idea mobile tariff rise being implemented from July 4. PM Modi will meet the T20 World Cup winners at 11 am in the national capital on Thursday. Haryana will observe the ‘Hisar bandh’ today. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Vodafone Idea is to raise mobile tariff by 11-24% starting today, July 4.

- Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has reached New Delhi on 4 June after lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados on 29 June. PM Modi will meet the World Cup winners at around 11 am in Delhi.

- The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs will launch an automated currency exchange rate publishing system on Thursday.

- External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana on 4th July in Astana, Kazakhstan.

- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Delhi on July 4 to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers.

- Karnataka court remands actor Darshan to judicial custody till July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case.

- NEET question leak case: Two accused on CBI remand for interrogation till July 4 in Bihar.

- Union Minister Piyush Goyal will attend a two-day executive meeting of state BJP from July 4 in Sarangpur, Gujarat.

- Mahadayi Prawah authority will inspect along the river in Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra from July 4 to 8.

- The Haryana Vyapar Mandal (HVM) held a protest at the Nagori Gate market in Hisar today, demanding the arrest of the suspect linked to the recent firing incident at the Mahindra showroom and subsequent extortion attempts on two other traders over the past 10 days.

- Karnataka BJP executive meeting will take place in Bengaluru on July 4.

- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls an early General Election on Thursday.

- Beijing wants the European Union to scrap its preliminary tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by July 4.

- On July 4, the United States will celebrate its independence from Britain. Parades, fireworks, and ceremonies mark the occasion across the country. Americans traditionally dress in white, blue, and red on the US Independence Day.

- Haryana will host state-level Khel Mahakumbh, commencing from July 4.