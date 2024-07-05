Top Events on July 5: SEPC's rights issue, Bajaj Auto's CNG motorcycle launch, Bank of Baroda board meeting, Arvind Kejriwal plea, heavy rainfall in Assam and Kerala, Justin Bieber's performance in Anant-Radhika wedding, and more.

Top Events on July 5: India is all set to witness various business, technological, political, and cultural events today, with the Bank of Baroda holding a meeting of its board directors and SEPC opening its rights issue on Friday. Delhi HC will hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea in the excise policy scam, and Justin Bieber will perform in Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- SEPC Limited launched its rights issue, allowing shareholders to buy additional shares at a reduced price. The issue will be open from July 5 to July 19, will raise ₹200 crore through the issuance of 15.38 crore shares.

- Bank of Baroda has scheduled a board meeting on July 5, 2024, to discuss and approve the fiscal year 2024-25 capital plan. The plan involves raising funds through Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Debt Capital Instruments, including an option for interchangeability.

- India's largest two-wheeler exporter, Bajaj Auto, is all set to launch its all-new world's first CNG-powered motorcycle on Friday.

- Delhi court granted Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid two-hour custody parole to take oath as a Lok Sabha MP on July 5 in the national capital. Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh is also likely to take oath as MP today.

- Rahul Gandhi will visit stampede-hit Hathras today.

- Delhi High Court will hear CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in a corruption case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on July 5.

- The 15-day judicial custody of three accused arrested in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed over 40 lives in Tamil Nadu due to consumption of illicit liquor will end today.

- The Jammu and Kashmir BJP executive will meet on July 5 and 6 in Jammu to hold deliberations and develop an action plan for the J-K assembly polls.

- Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy will hold his first Janata Darshan in Mandya on July 5 in Karnataka.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall alerts in Assam and Kerala till July 5.

- ICAI CA Inter, final results 2024 is expected on July 5.

- The final result of the 14th presidential election will be decided in a runoff election between the top contenders on July 5 in Iran.

- "City of Joy-Kolkata", a photography exhibition featuring the works of 36 renowned photographers at the NCPA, Nariman Point, will commence today in West Bengal.

- The 16th Huawei User Conference will be held in Istanbul on July 5.

- Hyundai will organise a nationwide monsoon service camp in India until July 5.

- CII will organise a Manufacturing Conclave in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on July 5.

- Spain faces Germany in a blockbuster of a match to kick off the quarter-finals of the Euro 2024 in Germany.

- Justin Bieber will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities on July 5 in Maharashtra.

- Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mirzapur 3' to release on July 5 on Prime Video.

