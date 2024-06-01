Top Events on June 1: India is all set to witness various political, legal, cultural, and sports events today. The polling for the Lok Sabha elections will end on Saturday as the final phase begins, while 42 assembly seats will go to polls in Odisha for the assembly elections 2024. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail in the excise policy case also ended on Saturday, and he sought a 7-day extension on health grounds. Take a look at the top events of the day below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day medication break at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari will conclude today.

- The seventh and final Lok Sabha election phase begins on June 1 in 57 constituencies across eight states and union territories. Soon after the polling ends, the focus will shift to exit polls predicting whether the ruling NDA under PM Modi or the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc will form the country's next government.

- The assembly election to 42 seats in Odisha, along with byelections to 6 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, will be held on June 1.

- Heads of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc's member parties will meet in Delhi today.

- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court to seek an extension of interim bail in an excise policy case on health grounds ending on June 1. The regular bail hearing is now on Saturday.

- The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced new driving licence rules from June 1.

- Cyclone Remal's effect will remain until June 1 in Assam. Disaster management is still in ‘alert mode’.

- Liquor sales in Bengaluru will be prohibited from June 1 to June 6 due to the legislative council elections and the counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election in Karnataka.

- BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to hold the ‘Dashabdi Utsavalu’ for three days starting from June 1 in Telangana on behalf of the party to mark the 10th Telangana Formation Day.

- This year, June 1 is observed as the 40th anniversary of the beginning of Operation Blue Star.

- The consultation meeting of DMK district secretaries, candidates, and vote-counting agents has been announced for Saturday in Tamil Nadu.

- The annual 61-day fishing ban in the coastal state will be implemented from June 1.

- Due to the heatwave, the Haryana Directorate of School Education announced a summer vacation for all government and private schools starting June 1.

- Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers will welcome travellers starting today.

- Tripura BJP Yuva Morcha will hold a protest rally on June 1 against the opposition's alleged malicious campaign.

- The International Quizzing Association (IQA) is set to host their annual World Quizzing Championship across multiple cities on June 1.

- Nasa and Boeing are eyeing June 1 as the launch date for the inaugural crewed Starliner spacecraft mission in the United States.

- Kazakhstan will implement the mass alert earthquake early warning system in pilot mode by Saturday.

- KM Balaji to be Ashok Leyland’s new CFO from June 1.

- New York to host Bangladesh vs India in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States.

