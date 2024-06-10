Top Events on June 10: Modi Cabinet 3.0 meeting, Heman Soren bail plea, Prajwal Revanna case, and more

Top Events of the Day: Modi cabinet 3.0 meeting, Prajwal Revanna case, Hemant Soren bail plea, Parallel Foundation Day, Amaravati Theatre Land Dispute hearing, and more.

First Published07:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the members of his cabinet seen after taking oath during swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 09, 2024. (HT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the members of his cabinet seen after taking oath during swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 09, 2024. (HT)

Top Events of the Day:  The Jharkhand High Court will seek the Enforcement Directorate's response to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's bail plea in a money laundering case. Simultaneously, the Telangana High Court is set to hear a crucial land dispute concerning the historic Amravati Theatre. In Karnataka, legal proceedings intensify as Prajwal Revanna's custody is extended in a sexual harassment case, while his mother, Bhavani Revanna, receives anticipatory bail in a connected kidnapping case.

Modi's govt 3.0 cabinet to hold first meeting on Monday evening

The first meeting of the third Narendra Modi cabinet is likely to be held on Monday evening at the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, the sources said. The newly inducted ministers would meet at Modi's residence at 5 pm. BJP president J P Nadda also hosted a dinner for those inducted in the new Modi government's council of ministers, the sources said.

Jharkhand HC Awaits ED's Response on Hemant Soren's Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case by June 10

The Jharkhand High Court has mandated the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide its response by June 10 concerning the bail plea of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. This petition, associated with a money laundering case linked to a land scam, was presented before the bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay. Soren has emphasized the necessity for an expedited hearing.

Parallel Foundation Day Events Planned by NCP Factions on June 10

On June 10, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will witness dual foundation day celebrations due to its split. Ajit Pawar's faction will commemorate the event in Mumbai, while Sharad Pawar's faction will conduct festivities in Ahmednagar district. This divergence follows Ajit Pawar's alliance with the BJP-led NDA, a year after severing ties with his uncle and mentor, Sharad Pawar.

Telangana HC to Hear Amaravati Theatre Land Dispute on June 10

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court is set to deliberate on the government's appeal regarding the Amaravati Theatre land at Lakdikapul on June 10. The government is contesting a previous ruling that the land, occupied since the 1970s, cannot be deemed "excess" under the Land Ceiling Act. This case challenges the legal interpretation of land possession and the application of land ceiling regulations.

Prajwal Revanna's Custody Extended Until June 10 in Sexual Harassment Case

The Special Investigation Team's (SIT) custody of Prajwal Revanna has been extended until June 10 by a Bengaluru trial court. Revanna, apprehended on May 31, faces serious allegations of sexual harassment. Additionally, his parents are implicated in a related kidnapping case, further complicating the legal proceedings.

Bhavani Revanna Granted Anticipatory Bail Until June 10 in Kidnapping Case

The Karnataka High Court has provisionally granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of MP Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case intertwined with the sexual abuse allegations against her son. The court has imposed strict conditions on her movements to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation, highlighting the judiciary's commitment to an impartial inquiry.

Second Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road Set to Open by June 10

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced the opening of the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road for public use starting June 10. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will oversee the inspection of the northbound tunnel on this date, with the route becoming operational from June 11. This development is expected to significantly enhance connectivity from Marine Drive to Bhulabhai Desai Marg and other critical junctions, marking a pivotal moment in Mumbai's infrastructural advancement.

