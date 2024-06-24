Top Events on June 24: Adani Ports on BSE, Sylvan Plyboard IPO, Shivalic Power Control IPO, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Delhi HC's decision on Arvind Kejriwal's release, and more.

Top Events on June 24: India is all set to witness various business, legal, technological, sports, and space events today. The major events include Adani Ports' entry to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sylvan Plyboard IPO, Shivalic Power Control IPO, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Delhi HC's decision on Arvind Kejriwal's release, NSUI protest against the NEET row, and other. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) will replace Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) starting today, June 24. This is the first time a Gautam Adani-owned company will be added to the widely-tracked Sensex index.

- Sylvan Plyboard IPO will open for subscription on June 24 and close on June 26. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue totalling ₹28.05 crores, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 51 lakh shares. The IPO price of Sylvan Plyboard is set at ₹55 per share.

- Shivalic Power Control IPO will open for subscription on June 24 and close on June 26. The IPO is a book-built issue of ₹64.32 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 64.32 lakh shares. The IPO has set its price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per share.

- The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence today, June 24, in the new Parliament in Delhi and conclude on July 3.

- The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has also announced 'Parliament gherao' against the NEET UG 2024 exam row on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha in the national capital. DMK youth wing will also take to the streets in Chennai on June 24 to protest against NEET row.

- The Delhi High Court stayed the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case till June 24.

- The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will hold statewide protests against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed 56 lives due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu.

- Agniveer Army recruitment rally will begin on June 24 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

- Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was sent to judicial custody in connection with a sexual assault video case till June 24.

- The Karnataka Legislative Council will witness 17 newly elected Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) swearing in on June 24.

- Manipur Kuki body to stage demonstrations on June 24 demanding separate Union territory.

NASA will provide live coverage as astronauts conduct two spacewalks outside the International Space Station on Monday, June 24. The first spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. EDT and last about six and a half hours.

- OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will be launched in India on June 24.

- St Lucia: India and Australia teams will clash for the T20 World Cup Super Eight today.

