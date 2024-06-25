Top Events on June 25: Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO, WikiLeaks founder walks free, Kejriwal bail plea, and more

Top Events on June 25: India is all set to witness various business, legal, political, and technological events on Tuesday. These include NCLT's hearing on IIHL's plea, Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO, YES Bank board meeting, FMCG meeting, International Sugar Organisation Summit, Emergency Day, and more. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- The National Company Law Tribuna (NCLT) will hear the matter regarding Hinduja Group firm IIHL's plea to extend the deadline for completing Reliance Capital's resolution today, June 25. IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is the successful bidder for the resolution of debt-ridden Reliance Capital, the financial services arm of Anil Ambani Group.

- The Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited IPO price band has been set at ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. The Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO will begin subscriptions on Tuesday, June 25, and end on Thursday, June 27.

- YES Bank will hold a board meeting in Mumbai today, June 25, to consider and approve notice of the next annual general meeting (AGM) and borrowing or raising funds by issuing debt securities.

India will sell airwaves worth ₹96,317.65 crore on Tuesday as it begins this year’s spectrum auction. Private sector telecom service providers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Ltd will compete. The three carriers, with nearly 1 billion mobile phone subscribers between them, are expected to spend about ₹15,000 crore to buy airwaves across 4G and 5G bands.

- Beginning today, HDFC Bank will stop sending SMS alerts to its customers for small transactions, sending money under ₹100 or receiving less than ₹500, via UPI.

- Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Milkfood Ltd. will hold its board meeting on June 25. The company may consider an interim dividend and a bonus issue soon.

- Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the International Sugar Organisation meeting in the national capital on June 25. The three-day summit will be concluded on June 27.

- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been released from a London prison after striking a plea deal with the US Justice Department in a nearly 14-year-old espionage case that centered around the publication of a number of classified defence documents and exposing government secrets.

Also Read | Julian Assange free: A look at the timeline of the Wikileaks espionage case

- The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking a stay on a trial court's order that granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a now-scrapped excise policy case.

- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe the 1975 Emergency Anniversary as a 'Black Day' on Tuesday, June 25. In 1975, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, imposed a 21-month state of emergency in an attempt to crack down on civil liberties.

- The elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala will take place on June 25. The three seats will fall vacant on July 1 after MPs Binoy Viswam, Elamaram Kareem and Jose K Mani will get retired.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with rainfall for Delhi on June 25.

- The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, led by Delhi High Court Judge Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, will convene at the Bombay High Court on June 25 and 26 starting at 10 am to hear evidence related to the ban on SIMI.

- The four suspects in the murder of Canadian Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar will appear in court on June 25.

- SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket will launch NOAA's GOES-U satellite on June 25 in the United States.

- China's Chang'e 6 carrying Moon rocks is expected to land on June 25.