Top Events on June 27: SEBI board meeting, President Droupadi Murmu’s address, Joe Biden-Donald Trump debate, and more

Top Events on June 27: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both houses in Parliament today, while SBI Mutual Fund will open its Silver ETF for investments. The stock market watchdog, SEBI, will approve norms related to derivatives trading, investment advisors and finfluencers, among several other things, during its board meeting scheduled on Thursday. Take a look at the top events of the day below,

- The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will vote on norms to regulate finfluencers at its board meeting scheduled today, June 27.

- Silver ETF, a new investment option launched by SBI Mutual Fund, will be opened on Thursday. It is an open-ended fund that tracks the price of Silver in India. The ETF price moves up and down in line with the price of Silver. The minimum amount required to start investing in the Silver ETF is ₹5,000.

- President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha during today's Parliament session. The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3.

- The Noida authority is likely to approve the ₹7,000 crore annual budget in its board meeting on June 27.

- In Maharashtra, the monsoon session will commence today, June 27, and will conclude on July 12, 2024.

- The Indian Army has announced that the second phase of the Agniveer recruitment process will commence on June 27.

- The Haryana housing board will begin e-auctioning the state's residential and commercial properties on Thursday.

- NASA: A bridge sized 7200 feet wide asteroid (2011 UL21) will fly by Earth at over 93,000 kk per hour on June 27.

- The first US presidential debate between incumbent Joe Biden and Republican rival Donald Trump on 27 June will be hosted by CNN.

- European Union countries agreed on a sanctions package against Russia.

- Hyundai has officially teased an all-electric micro-SUV. It will now make its global debut at Busan International Mobility Show on 27 June, 2024.

- Kempegowda Jayanti, marking the 515th birth anniversary of Bengaluru's founder, will be observed statewide on June 27 in Karnataka.

- Apple Original Films’ Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt will hit the theatres on June 27.

- The event to launch the OnePlus Watch 2R, the OnePlus Tablet Pro, and the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will take place in China today.

- Lenovo Legion Go India will be launched on June 27 in India.

- The Indian cricket team will clash against England in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.