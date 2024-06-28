Top Events on June 28: $30 bn inflows in P Morgan EM Bond Index, BharatNet phase-III bids, Joe Biden and Donald Trump US Presidential debate, heavy rainfall alert, and more.

Top Events on June 28: India is all set to witness various business, political, and technological events today. Around $25-30 billion inflows are expected on the inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JP Morgan EM Bond Index, while BSNL has extended the submission deadline for BharatNet phase-III bids. Take a look at the top events of the day today,

- Around $25-30 billion inflows are expected on the inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JP Morgan EM Bond Index on June 28.

- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the submission deadline for BharatNet phase-III bids, valued at ₹650 billion, for the fifth time. The new deadline is June 28, 2024, and the bids will be opened on July 1, 2024.

- Stanley Lifestyles IPO listing date has been officially set for 28th June 2024. This means that the shares of Stanley Lifestyles Limited will be up for trade from 10:00 AM during Friday deals, marking a significant event for investors.

- The CPI (M) state unit will organize protests across all districts on June 28 and 29 to pressure the Centre into transferring the Koyagudem and Sattupalli mines to the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

- Joe Biden and Donald Trump's first US Presidential debate will take place today.

- The Maharashtra government will present the state budget 2024-35 on June 28.

- The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will host the ‘Bodhi Yatra 2024’ in New Delhi today, June 28, to boost Buddhist pilgrimage tourism and attract devotees nationwide.

- Fair Trade regulator CCI has issued clarifications on the bidding for the study on artificial intelligence and its impact on competition and extended the deadline for submitting bids to June 28.

- The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers has resolved that seven white papers will be published on topics including the Polavaram irrigation project, Amaravati, energy, environment (land, sand, mines), liquor, law and order, and state finances beginning June 28.

- The Enforcement Directorate has again summoned land dealer Kamlesh Kumar in the land grab case and asked him to appear for questioning on June 28.

- Chennai Airport II: Amidst protests by villagers, an expert panel will discuss giving the green nod to Parandur Airport on Friday in Tamil Nadu.

- Tribal welfare board scam: Karnataka BJP called for a state-wide protest today.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts for Himachal Pradesh from June 28 to June 30. Delhi is also witnessing heavy showers since Friday morning.

- Japan will start the 7th discharge of Fukushima's nuclear-contaminated wastewater on June 28.

- Six candidates -- five conservatives and one reformist -- are competing in Iran's presidential election on Friday to succeed the late Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

- Realme C61 With IP54 Rating will launch in India on June 28.

