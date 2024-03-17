Top events on March 17: INDIA bloc's mega rally in Mumbai, PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh, Russian polls conclude, and more
Key political events on March 17: Russian presidential elections final day, PM Modi's campaign in Andhra Pradesh, and the INDIA bloc's mega rally in Mumbai.
The world is set to witness a series of important political events today, Sunday, March 17. From the Russian presidential elections's final day of voting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh, Mint lists important events to watch.
