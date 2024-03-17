Key political events on March 17: Russian presidential elections final day, PM Modi's campaign in Andhra Pradesh, and the INDIA bloc's mega rally in Mumbai.

The world is set to witness a series of important political events today, Sunday, March 17. From the Russian presidential elections's final day of voting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh, Mint lists important events to watch.

- The Congress-led INDIA bloc will hold a Lok Sabha polls rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park today, Sunday. Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav are some opposition leaders who will take part in the campaign.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold the first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh today, March 17. This comes days after he completed an extensive 10-state tour of India, during which he unveiled development projects valued at thousands of crores and attended numerous important occasions including his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was abrogated.

- Sunday marked the beginning of Russia's last day of presidential voting. Moscow accused Kyiv of attempting to sabotage the election, which is likely to extend President Vladimir Putin's term in office by six years, by using air strikes. More than half of Russian voters have already gone to the polls in the first two days of the three-day election.

- The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes graduation (CUET-PG) is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). These exams are pre-requisites to take admission to Central and State Universities and other institutions providing a single window opportunity to the aspiring candidates. Today, students will appear for M.Ed, Criminology, Physical Education, MA Education, and Food Engineering and Technology exams.

- The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting from April 19 and continue until the seventh phase on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced the final list of candidates for the Senate elections, scheduled to take place on April 2. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold the Senate election in April to fill the 48 seats that fell vacant upon the expiration of the six-year term of the incumbent senators last week.

