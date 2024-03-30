Top Events of the Day: Several important events including Congress' nationwide protest against IT department notices, PM Modi's Lok Sabha campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Class 10 board exam results, IPL 2024 match, and Bharat Ratna award ceremony will take place today, March 30.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 which is scheduled to take place in seven phases, in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut with a mega rally this weekend.

- Banks, LIC, and other insurers will keep their offices open today, March 30. The Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to keep their branches open over the weekend for government-related transactions. RBI offices dealing with government business will also keep their offices open this weekend during normal working hours. In addition, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has also directed the insurance companies to remain operational over the weekend to avoid any hardship to policyholders

- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10 board exam results on its official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — soon. Besides this, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will also announce the name of toppers, pass percentage, and other details at a press conference today.

- Congress will organize a nationwide protest against income tax department notices today, Saturday. Party's general secretary KC Venugopal directed all state units to stage agitations at district Congress Committee headquarters on March 30. The IT department on Friday issued a demand notice of Rs1,700 crore to the Indian National Congress.

- The Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 30. BJP stalwart LK Advani, former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, former PMs PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh along with agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan have been selected for India's highest civilian honor ‘Bharat Ratna' award.

- On March 30, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow to secure their first victory in IPL 2024. This is the 13th IPL match of the season that will begin at 7.30 pm. Both the teams have played 3 matches as of yet in IPL tournaments, where LSG won 2 and PBKS were undefeated in 1 match. LSG’s highest total against PBKS so far is 257, and Punjab’s highest score against LSG is 201.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!