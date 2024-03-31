Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Meerut, INDIA bloc protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Bihar board exam result, IPL 2024, investment deadline, and more.

Top Events of the Day: Several important events including PM Modi's Lok Sabha campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc protest against Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest, Bihar Class 10 board exam results, the IPL 2024 match, and investment deadline will take place today, March 31.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh today, March 31. He will address a public rally in Meerut where the saffron party has fielded ‘Ramayan’ TV serial actor Arun Govil. Sources told PTI that RLD president Jayant Chaudhary will also attend the event on Sunday. It is pertinent to note that the RLD chief has recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases.

- INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav will hold a protest at the Ramleela ground in the national capital against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the AAP supremo on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally'. The cops said that the movement of vehicles in the city would be regulated for six hours today.

- On March 31, there will be two cricket matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) today — GT vs SRH and DC vs CSK. Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad today. Previously, SRH registered a massive win over Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will compete against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Vishakapatnam's Dr Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on March 31.

- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon declare the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2024 on its official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — today, March 31. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will also announce the names of board exam toppers, pass percentage, and other details at a press conference. The result link will be activated once the press conference concludes. Candidates need to check their results using roll code and roll number.

- Banks on 31 March, Sunday will be open across the country due to the end of the financial year 2024. From 1st April, Financial 2025 will begin as per the Centre's regulations, the banks remain open on the last days of every financial year even if it weekend. Banks were also open on 30 March, Saturday. However, the banks will deal with government receipts and payment work on 31st March. Besides this, insurance companies are also working today.

- It is essential to invest in a financial instrument within the same fiscal year in order to be eligible for income tax exemption. This implies that you have to invest by March 31 to benefit from income tax exemption for 2023–2024. Investors rush to make investments as a result.

