Top Events on May 10: Modi-Rahul poll campaigns, Indian troops to exit Maldives, SC on Kejriwal bail plea, and more
Top Events on May 10: India is all set to witness various political, sports, legal, and entertainment events including Lok Sabha election campaings across the country by PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other politicians. Besides this, the Supreme Court will also announce its verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea. Take a look at top events of the day below,