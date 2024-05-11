Top events on May 11: PM Modi in Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal to hold first roadshow after bail, IPL and more
India set for political and sports events with Lok Sabha campaigns by PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi. Arbitration Bar of India inauguration with Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw as Chief Guests.
India is all set to witness various political and sports events including Lok Sabha election campaigns across the country by PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other politicians. Besides this, Arbitration Bar of India will be inaugurated today at the Bharat Mandapam, where Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present as Chief Guests. Take a look at top events on May 11 below.