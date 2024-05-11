India set for political and sports events with Lok Sabha campaigns by PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi. Arbitration Bar of India inauguration with Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw as Chief Guests.

India is all set to witness various political and sports events including Lok Sabha election campaigns across the country by PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other politicians. Besides this, Arbitration Bar of India will be inaugurated today at the Bharat Mandapam, where Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present as Chief Guests. Take a look at top events on May 11 below.

PM Modi to campaign in Odisha and Bengal today: PM Modi will attend a public meeting in Balangir today. Later, he will enter West Bengal, where he would be campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls next two days.

According sources close to BJP, on May 11, the prime minister will be in Howrah district in support of the twin party candidates from the district namely Rathin Chakraborty from Howrah and Arun Uday Pal Chaudhury from Uluberia.

After receiving an interim bail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold his first roadshow today in South Delhi, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning for Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Telangana today. She will be addressing public meetings in Kamareddy (in Zaheerabad) and Tandoor (in Chevella).

Arbitration Bar of India inaugaration: An event to mark the inauguration of the Arbitration Bar of India will be held held on May 11 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM. S. Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the event as chief guests.

IPL match today: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, having won eight out of 11 matches, are leading the points table. Kolkata have won four out of their last five matches.

