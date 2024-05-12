Top Events of the Day: PM Modi will hold four rallies in West Bengal. Additionally, he would be in Patna, Bihar for a road show. Canadian authorities have detained a fourth suspect, 22-year-old Amandeep Singh, in connection with the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist and more

Prime Minister's busy schedule in West Bengal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kolkata from Jharkhand last night, is set to address four election rallies in West Bengal today. The rallies will take place in Barrackpur, Panchla, Chinsurah, and Pursura across three districts, with the Prime Minister having arrived amid heightened security.

PM's historic roadshow in Patna:

In a first for any Prime Minister, PM Modi will conduct a roadshow in Patna today, supporting NDA candidates. The roadshow will stretch approximately 2.5 km from Bhattacharya Road-Pirmuhani corner to Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan. Modi is expected to arrive in Patna at around 3 PM. Previously, the route was planned to be nearly 3.4 km starting from Dak Bungalow Crossing.

Air India Express to resume normal operations

After experiencing significant disruptions that led to the cancellation of approximately 75 flights on Friday, Air India Express is set to resume its normal operations today. The airline has not disclosed the specific reasons for the flight cancellations but has been actively addressing the operational issues to restore service.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren rally

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, alongside his wife Kalpana Soren, will be rallying in Potka today to support Samir Mohanty. The event is anticipated to attract over 10,000 local villagers and members of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), highlighting strong community and political engagement.

Opening of Badrinath Shrine

Continuing the annual Char Dham Yatra, the gates of Badrinath Dham will be opened today. This follows the earlier openings of Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrines which began on May 10. The Yatra, an important pilgrimage in Hinduism, is traditionally completed in a clockwise direction and spans from late spring to late autumn.

International Mother’s Day celebration

Today marks International Mother’s Day, observed annually on the second Sunday of May. This special day is dedicated to celebrating and appreciating mothers around the world for their endless dedication and sacrifices. It’s a day filled with expressions of love, admiration, and gratitude towards mothers.

Major development in Canadian investigation:

Canadian authorities have detained a fourth suspect, 22-year-old Amandeep Singh, in connection with the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist. CBC News reports that Singh was already held by Peel Regional Police in Ontario on unrelated firearms charges. The arrest was made by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in British Columbia.

RCB vs DC IPL Match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face a crucial encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match, which starts at 7:30 PM, is a must-win for RCB, led by Faf du Plessis, to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team has won four of their last five games.

Catalan election day:

Catalans are voting today in a regional election that could potentially return exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to power. Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in 2017 following a failed independence attempt, is running against the incumbent anti-independence government led by the Socialist Party. Polls show the Socialist candidate Salvador Illa leading comfortably over Junts and its rival, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC).

