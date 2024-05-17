Top Events on May 17: The ruling BJP-led NDA and the opposition bloc INDIA are both set to address their respective rallies for the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai today. Samsung will introduce its new smartphone ‘Galaxy F55 5G’ in India on Friday, while MI vs LSG will face each other for the IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- The ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) are gearing up for a massive show of strength in Mumbai on May 17, ahead of the fifth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra. As many as 13 constituencies are set to go to polls during this phase.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend ‘Jahir Sabha’ organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MVS) in Dadar’s Shivaji Park, Mumbai today. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis are also expected to attend the event.

- Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will attend attend an Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally in Mumbai on May 17, where he was welcomed by former Maharashtra C Uddhav Thackeray. Kejriwal has been granted interim bail until June 1 to participate in Lok Sabha election campaigns.

- The Supreme Court of India on Friday will hear a plea from an NGO, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

- IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The evening match will commence at 7.30 pm. Having won four out of 13 matches, MI is at the bottom of the points table. Hardik Pandya’s boys will be playing this match for pride.

- Samsung is set to introduce a new smartphone in the Galaxy F-series with the unveiling of the Galaxy F55 5G. Scheduled to launch in India on May 17, the device boasts a vegan leather finish, promising cameras, 45W fast charging support, and more.

