Top Events on May 18: Modi-Rahul in Delhi, Gyanvapi case in Varanasi court, heatwave alert, and more
Top Events on May 18: PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, JP Nadda in Himachal Pradesh, Gyanvapi case hearing in Varanasi court, NSE-BSE special trading session, heatwave and rainfall alerts in various states from Saturday, and more.
Top Events on May 18: Congress and BJP will intensify their Lok Sabha election campaigns in Delhi on Saturday, with Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi both are scheduled to hold public rallies in different parts of the national capital today. BJP's JP Nadda will also address public rallies in Himachal Pradesh today, while the Varanasi court will hear Gyanvapi case on May 18. Take a look at top events of the day below,