Top Events on May 18: Congress and BJP will intensify their Lok Sabha election campaigns in Delhi on Saturday, with Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi both are scheduled to hold public rallies in different parts of the national capital today. BJP's JP Nadda will also address public rallies in Himachal Pradesh today, while the Varanasi court will hear Gyanvapi case on May 18. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold first public rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital at Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi on May 18. He will also address two rallies for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana's Sonipat and Ambala today.

- BJP national president JP Nadda will hold three rallies in Kangra and Shimla constituencies of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as a part of poll campaign.

- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address an election campaign in Chandni Chowk, Delhi on May 18.

- The hearing of Gyanvapi case in the Varanasi court of the district judge will take place on May 18.

- Telangana cabinet will hold a meeting to discuss various issues including farm loan waiver before August 15, State Formation Day celebrations, pending issues under AP Reorganisation Act, revenue generation sources, and others today.

- Severe heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from May 18 to 20. On the other hand, the weather office has also issued orange alert for rainfall in several districts in Kerala from May 18 to 20.

- The federation of pro-people movements in Hassan, Hassan Zilla Janapara Chalavaligala Okkuta, will convene a state-level consultative meeting in Hassan on May 18 to discuss their plans on protest against Prajwal Revanna.

- BJP-led Tripura government is planning to organise a statewide agitation on Saturday against the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPI-M).

- The Indian Army will get first Hermes-900 drone on May 18 to boost surveillance on Pakistan border (India).

- Bharat Gaurav train to start from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on May 18.

- In Pakistan, the PML-N will pick interim party president today.

- A new US visa processing requirements will take effect on May 18.

- Indian stock exchanges, NSE and BSE will test disaster preparedness with Special Trading Session in Maharashtra today.

- IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Chinnaswamy on May 18 in Karnataka.

