Top Events on May 19: India is all set to witness high-octane political events in various states including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. Besides this, the Southwest monsoon will reach Andaman and Nicobar islands on Sunday. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Lok Sabha election rally at Maubhandar in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on May 19. After this, he will also campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West bengal's Purulia today.

- West Bengal Chief Minister will hold a public meeting in the Purulia constituency, where PM Modi will also be campaigning for the BJP contestant today, for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate on Sunday.

- PM Modi will reach Bhubaneswar at around 7 pm on May 19 to have an hour-long meeting with senior leaders at the state headquarters, Odisha.

- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address two separate public meetings in two parliamentary constituencies of Allahabad and Phulpur for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today.

- AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal along with other party leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on Sunday in connection with his aide Bibhav Kumar's arrest in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case.

- Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would jointly address public meetings in UP's Prayagraj on May 19.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Southwest monsoon will arrive in Andamans & Nicobar islands on May 19.

- Powercom employees will organise protest rally on May 19 in Punjab's Sangrur against dilly-dallying tactics and 'indifferent attitude' of the PSPCL authorities towards their long-pending demands.

- UGC NET June 2024 registration deadline extended, last date today, May 19.

- People will observe Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to the 11 martyrs who were martyred for the Bengali language on May 19. In Assam, locals in Karimganj took out a huge rally on Saturday.

- IPL Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 19 at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara, Assam. The evening match will start at 7:30 PM.

