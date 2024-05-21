Top events on May 21: PM Modi's rally in Kashi, India declares state mourning after Iran President's death and more
India has announced a one-day mourning as a mark of respect for the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash on Monday. Besides, PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday amid Lok Sabha polls 2024. Several listed companies such as BHEL, and JKTyres will announce their earnings on May 21. Punjab schools will be shut till May 31 due to heatwave. Here are the top news of May 21: