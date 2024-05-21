India has announced a one-day mourning as a mark of respect for the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash on Monday. Besides, PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday amid Lok Sabha polls 2024. Several listed companies such as BHEL, and JKTyres will announce their earnings on May 21. Punjab schools will be shut till May 31 due to heatwave. Here are the top news of May 21: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death: India declares one-day mourning today India has announced a one-day state mourning on Tuesday, May 21, as a mark of respect for the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi to interact with 25,000 women in Kashi today Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will interact with more than 25,000 women at a conference to be organized at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Kashi aiming to appreciate the efforts of all women who played a vital role in PM Modi's roadshow.

In the evening, a 'Nari Shakti Samvaad' focusing on women empowerment will be hosted at Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya to honour all women who played a vital role in PM Modi's roadshow.

Delhi High Court may decide on Manish Sisodia's bail plea today Delhi High Court is scheduled to deliver its order on the bail petitions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Registration window for marks verification application closes today The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window to register for verification of marks for those Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with the Board exam 2024 on Tuesday (May 21).

Q4 results today BHEL, NMDC, PI Industries, IRCON, JK Tyre, GSFC, Metropolis, Laxmi Organic, VA Tech Wabag, Gulf Oil, etc will be announcing their earnings today.

Vehicles prohibited on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Ramban today Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 will remain suspended for the whole day on May 21. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Baskotra did not give any reason for the restrictions. He advised people to cooperate with the Traffic Police and plan their journey accordingly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab announces summer holidays in schools The Punjab government on Monday announced summer holidays in all government, aided and private schools from May 21 to June 30 amid severe heatwave conditions.

Several areas in Punjab and Haryana are witnessing maximum temperatures in the 43-45 degrees Celsius range.

On Saturday, the department changed the school timing to keep classes open from 7 am till noon. This order was to be enforced till May 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Riyadh gears up to host world aviation leaders at WAGA2024 The Riyadh Airports Company is set to host the World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition (WAGA2024) from May 21 to 23.

WAGA2024, under the theme "The Global Race: How to Stand Out in a Competitive Airport Ecosystem," will be a hub for knowledge sharing and collaboration, featuring the signing of agreements, joint meetings, and specialised sessions designed to foster dialogue and exchange of best practices.

Over 800 specialists from around the world, including CEOs and airport leaders, will attend the conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Menstruation festival to be celebrated in 11 countries from May 21 Maasika Mahotsav, a week-long festival that aims to destigmatise periods through sports, arts and cultural Programmes, will be celebrated from May 21 in 11 countries.

As many as 33 organisations will be involved in celebrating the 8th edition of the festival through programmes in 15 states in the country.

Mizoram: Class-12 board exam results to be declared on May 21 The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Friday said it will announce the Class-12 examination results on May 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam will be declared at 12 pm

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!