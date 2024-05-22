Top Events on May 22: PM Modi in Delhi, IMD issues heatwave alert, IPL 2024, SpiceJet's deadline to pay its dues, and more.

Top Events on May 22: India is set to witness various political, legal, technological, and sports events today, May 22, Wednesday. PM Modi will hold a Lok Sabha election rally in Delhi, while the weather office has issued heatwave alert till May 22. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in West Delhi's Dwarka constituency to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday.

- The Delhi high court has ordered SpiceJet to pay $1.58 million to its engine lessors Team France and Sunbird France by 22 May, saying the aircraft with the leased engines would be grounded if the dues were not paid.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert for parts of North India and forecasted heavy rainfall in South India till May 22, Wednesday.

- The Mumbai Police custody of accused held in firing incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan residence will end today, May 22.

- Around lakhs of farmers will gather at Datesinghwala-Khanauri, Dabwali in Haryana as the farmers' movement has completed 100 days today.

- After a seven-year hiatus, Odisha will conduct an elephant census across 43 forest divisions from May 22 to 24.

- The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi has postponed the 2024 counseling registration, now starting after May 22 in the national capital.

- The National Green Tribunal will be hearing the Wanowrie eco-park case on May 22 in Maharashtra.

- A 40-year-old Sandhiya Pul railway bridge in Rajkot will remain closed for vehicular traffic from May 22 in Gujarat as the demolition process will begin today to build a new ROB in its place.

- The Kollam additional sessions court will hear the acquittal plea filed by Sandeep, the accused in the Dr Vandana Das murder, on May 22.

- The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will hear a petition of Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of bail to Congress Lok Sabha poll candidate Lal Singh and his wife today.

- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch its latest mission known as the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE) today. It will investigate the amount of heat radiated from Earth's polar regions into space and how this affects our climate.

- Mercedes-Benz India will launch two new top-end cars on May 22.

- Realme GT 6T, Realme Buds Air 6 India will be launched today in India.

- The IPL Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22, starting at 7:30 pm IST.

