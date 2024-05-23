Top Events on May 23: PM Modi in Punjab, heatwave alert in Delhi along with other states, Odisha on cyclone alert, Poco F6 launch, and more.

Top Events on May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the Lok Sabha election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab on Thursday. Cyclone Remal forming in the Bay of Bengal is expected to impact Odisha today. Banks across the country will remain shut on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 23. Take a look at top events of the day below, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- All banks across states will remain closed today, May 23, on account of Buddha Purnima, an annual celebration observed on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha.

- An intense cyclone called ‘Remal’ forming in the Bay of Bengal is expected to impact Odisha on May 23, according to Mumbai Nowcast. The weather office advised fishermen against venturing into the sea off the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Punjab on Thursday. Security has been tightened in the state as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha called for a protest against PM Modi's visit amid a continued deadlock between the farmers and the Centre over various demands including MSP.

- Poco F6 will be launched in India on May 23. The event, scheduled at 04:30 pm in India, promises to reveal the highly anticipated features of these new smartphones. It is speculated that the Poco F6 might be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3. At the same time, the Poco F6 Pro could potentially be a rebrand of the Redmi K70, as indicated by a software build intended for the Poco F6 Pro.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heatwave conditions for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan till May 25, resulting in a red alert for the national capital as residents prepare to vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. “Sirsa in Haryana recorded a Maximum Temperature of 47.8°C on 21st May 2024," the weather office said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

