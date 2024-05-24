Top Events on May 24: India is all set to witness various political, legal, sports, and entertainment events including PM Modi's elections rallies in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Mayawati's poll campaign in Punjab, voter numbers case hearing in Supreme Court, Pune Porsche crash case, cyclone Remal alert, and others today, Friday. Take a look at the top events of the day below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Lok Sabha election rallies in Punjab's Gurdaspur and Jalandhar constituencies today. After Punjab, he will also visit Himachal Pradesh to hold public meetings in Nahan and Mandi Lok Sabha seats on May 24.

- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will visit Punjab on Friday to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

- Since the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to release the actual voter numbers for the Lok Sabha elections held in the five phases, the Supreme Court of India will address the matter on May 24.

- The police custody of Shakil Sattat Shaikh will end on May 24, he allegedly 'used a cellphone activated in Pakistan in connection with threats to Hindu Sanatan Sanstha leader Updesh Rana in Surat.

- The police custody of three accused — Naman Bhutada, the owner of Cosie pub, Sachin Kaatkar, a staffer at Cosie pub, and Sandip Sangle, an assistant restaurant manager at Blak Marriott — in the Pune Porsche crash case will end today.

- The Mumbai Sessions court is likely to pronounce the judgment on the quantum of punishment in the murder of actor Laila Khan and her family on May 24.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded cyclone 'Remal' alert amid predictions of depression formation over the Bay of Bengal by May 24.

- Miniratna PSU Hindustan Copper Ltd will likely meet on May 24 to discuss dividends, fundraising, and results.

- Tata Group FMCG stock to hit ex-dividend on May 24.

- SBI Life Insurance Deputy CEO Veeraraghavan Srinivasan to step down from his position today.

- Vistara has cut 10 per cent of its flights until May 24 to stabilise operations in India.

- IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will move to Qualifier 2 on May 24, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

- YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar was remanded to judicial custody for forgery and cheating till May 24 in Tamil Nadu.

- The award-winning film ‘Barah by Barah’ will be released on Friday.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!