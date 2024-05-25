Top Events on May 25: Phase 6 voting, Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, heatwave alert, and more
Top Events on May 25: Phase 6 voting, Amit Shah in Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, IMD issues heatwave alert, Indian players to leave for New York ahead of T20 World Cup, and more
Top Events on May 25: The polling in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin today at 7 am. Several political leaders, including Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, and Mallikarjun Kharge, will address different poll rallies across the country. The Met department has issued a heatwave alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Take a look at top events of the day below,