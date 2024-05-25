Top Events on May 25: The polling in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin today at 7 am. Several political leaders, including Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, and Mallikarjun Kharge, will address different poll rallies across the country. The Met department has issued a heatwave alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- As many as 58 constituencies spread over eight states and union territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, and others, will go to the polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25. In Delhi, all seven Lok Sabha constituencies will vote in a single phase today.

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on May 25 to address election rallies in Baripada, Chandabali, Korei, and Nimapara. He will also visit Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh today.

- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav will hold an election campaign and a joint roadshow in UP's Varanasi on Saturday.

- Around 27,000 displaced Kashmiri pandits are all set to vote for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Himachal Pradesh on Saturday to address an election rally in Rohru, Shimla.

- Repolling in polling booth number 343 in UP's Farrukhabad constituency will be held on May 25.

- Many companies including Alkali Metals, Allcargo Logistics, Ambika Cotton Mills, Andhra Petrochemicals, Arrow Greentech, Ashima, Atal Realtech, Atlantaa, Auro Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Autoline Industries, Biogen Pharmachem Industries, Blue Jet Healthcare, B & A, Caprihans India, Challani Capital, Checkpoint Trends, Chembond Chemicals, and others will announce their Q4 results today.

- Delhi metro services on all lines started at 4 am today, May 25, given Lok Sabha elections.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned Delhiites of rising temperatures in the national capital today. The weather office has issued an orange alert from May 25 to May 27.

- Blusmart electric cabs will offer a 50% discount on rides for voters in Delhi NCR on May 25.

- Sikkim will introduce an AI-driven traffic management system on Saturday.

- Hemkund Sahib Yatra will begin on May 25 in Uttarakhand.

- Ghaziabad schools up to class 8 will remain closed till May 25 due to heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh.

- The Sun's transit into Rohini Nakshatra on May 25.

- NASA's Boeing Starliner mission was delayed again due to a helium leak. Sunita Williams's flight is now scheduled for May 25.

- Kazakhstan and Vietnam launched a mutual visa-free regime starting May 25.

- T20 World Cup: First batch of Indian players to leave for New York on May 25.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!