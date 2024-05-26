Top Events on May 26: Kharge-Rahul in Odisha, Cyclone Remal to hit Bengal, IPL 2024, and more
Top Events on May 26: Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Odisha, IPL 2024, Cyclone Remal, trilateral summit of South Korea, Japan, and China, and more.
Top Events on May 26: India is all set to witness various political, international, technological, and sports events on Sunday. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will address poll rallies in Odisha. South Korea, China, and Japan will hold their first trilateral summit today. Cyclone Remal is expected to hit West Bengal on Sunday. Take a look at the top events of the day below,