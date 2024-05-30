Top Events on May 30: PM Modi on meditation break, India-France talks on fighter jet deal, heatwave alert, and more
Top Events on May 30: PM Modi in Kanyakumari, Yogi Adityanath in Himachal Pradesh, India-France talks on Rafale Marine fighter jet deal, Delhi hospital fire owner's police custody, protest against MP Revanna Prajwal, heatwave alert, and more.
Top Events on May 30: India is all set to witness various political, technological, sports, and entertainment events today. PM Modi will be on a three-day break from political meetings, while Yogi Adityanath will hold a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha today. India and France will begin the talks on the Rafale Marine fighter jet deal in Delhi on Friday. Take a look at top events of the day below,