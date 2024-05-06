Top Events on May 6: PM Modi in Odisha and Andhra, Indegene IPO, Hemant Soren hearing in SC, and others
Top Events on May 6: Ahead of the phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled election rallies in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on May 6. Indegene Limited and Winsol Engineers Limited are also set to launch their IPOs today. The Supreme Court will hear the petitions filed by ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren today.