Top Events on May 6: Ahead of the phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled election rallies in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on May 6. Indegene Limited and Winsol Engineers Limited are also set to launch their IPOs today. The Supreme Court will hear the petitions filed by ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren today.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Odisha's Berhampur, and Nabarangpur constituencies and Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry and Anakapalli seats.

- The Initial Public offering (IPO) of Indegene Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market today, May 6. The digital service provider company has fixed the Indegene IPO price band at ₹430 to ₹452. Winsol Engineers Limited will also launch its IPO on Monday with a price band of ₹71 to ₹75 per share.

- BJP national president JP Nadda will address public meetings at Peddpalli, Bhongir, and Nalgonda in Telangana as a part of Lok Sabha poll campaign.

- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold election campaigns at Yellareddy, Tandur and Narsapur seats in Telangana, followed by roadshows in Secunderabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally constituencies.

- The Supreme Court of India will hear the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji in the cash-for-jobs scam related money laundering case today, May 6. The top court will also hear the petition filed by ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam case.

- The Delhi Court will pronounce its decision on the bail petition filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with Delhi liquor policy scam on Monday, May 6.

- Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar will file their nomination papers in Karnal for the Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections, respectively, on May 6.

- The Bombay High Court will pronounce its decision on bail plea filed by Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case today.

- NASA's first ever Boeing's Starliner will make its first crewed launch to the International Space Station on May 6.

- The International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi will begin his two-day visit to Iran on May 6.

- The Allahabad High Court will hear former UP Minister Azam Khan and his family's birth certificate case on May 6.

