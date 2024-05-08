Top Events on May 8: PM Modi in Andhra, Tata Power Q4 results, DU's 'Run for Viksit Bharat', and more
Top Events on May 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Andhra Pradesh on May 8. Besides this, Tata Power, L&T and other companies will announce their Q4 results today. The Supreme Court of India will also hear petitions on Uttarakhand forest fire incidents. Take a look at top events of the day below,