Top Events on May 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Andhra Pradesh on May 8. Besides this, Tata Power, L&T and other companies will announce their Q4 results today. The Supreme Court of India will also hear petitions on Uttarakhand forest fire incidents. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Lok Sabha election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district at 2 pm today, May 8. After this, he will also commence a roadshow the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada around 5 pm on Wednesday.

- Tata Power will announce its March quarter (Q4) results on May 8. After its quarterly results, the Tata Power will host earnings conference call today.

- The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday will hear petitions on Uttarakhand forest fires. Petitions claimed that around 90% blazes were “man-made". Some media reports stated that over 900 forest fire incidents took place in the past six months in Uttarakhand.

- With an objective to bring awareness in society to make India a developed nation by 2047, the University of Delhi (DU) will organise a 2.5-km “Run for Viksit Bharat" event as a part of PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Program on May 8. Nearly 5,000 students will participate in the event today.

- The construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is all set to announce its Q4 results on May 8. According to media reports, the company is expected to report a consolidated net profit of ₹4,109 crore for the January-March period.

- IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH, having won six out of 11 matches, are in the fourth position on the points table. They have won two out of their last five matches.

