Top Events on May 9: India is all set to witness various foreign, business, sports, and technological events today, Thursday. Malidivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer is in India to discuss bilateral ties with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. Besides this, Energy Mission Machineries IPO will be opened today. The IPL match will take place between PBKS and RCB in Himachal Pradesh. Take a look at top events of the day below,