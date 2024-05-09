Top Events on May 9: India is all set to witness various foreign, business, sports, and technological events today, Thursday. Malidivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer is in India to discuss bilateral ties with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. Besides this, Energy Mission Machineries IPO will be opened today. The IPL match will take place between PBKS and RCB in Himachal Pradesh. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally in Telangana's Bhongir constituency for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The event will take place at 10.30 am today.

- Leaders of the Opposition Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will meet the Election Commission on May 9 over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha election after each phase, sources said.

- BJP national president JP Nadda will hold an election campaign for the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur constituency on May 9.

- Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on Wednesday arrived India to discuss bilateral and regional issues between both the countries. He will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the bilateral ties.

- Energy Mission Machineries (India) Ltd will hit the capital market via launching its initial public offering (IPO) today, May 9, with the fixed price band at ₹131-138 per equity share. The company will raise raise around ₹41 crore. The Energy Mission Machineries IPO share allotment will be done on May 14, and the listing on the NSE SME will likely take place on May 16.

- Maruti Suzuki will launch its new model called ‘Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift’ on May 9, 2024.

- Motorola is expected to unveil its new earbuds called ‘Moto Buds and Moto Buds+’ in India today, Thursday.

- IPL 2024: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 9 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Having won 4 out of 11 matches, PBKS currently occupies the 8th position on the points table. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!