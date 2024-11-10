Top events on November 10: Several key events are taking place today – Mauritius holds its parliamentary election, while PM Modi leads a 5-hour roadshow in Jharkhand. CJI DY Chandrachud retires, Team India begins its journey to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Series

Top events on November 10: Several key events are taking place today – Mauritius holds its parliamentary election, while PM Modi leads a 5-hour roadshow in Jharkhand. CJI DY Chandrachud retires, with Justice Sanjiv Khanna set to succeed him. The PM Internship Scheme registration closes today, and the Hooda khap meets over a dialogue in Do Patti on Netflix. In UP, over 1.57 lakh students take the NMMS exam. Odisha truckers threaten a strike, and Team India begins its journey to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Series.

Q2 Result Two companies including Nimbus Projects, Ganesha Ecovers will be declaring their Q2 FY24-25results today.

PM Modi to hold 5-hour-long roadshow in Jharkhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a 5-hour roadshow in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Sunday ahead of the state Assembly elections. Starting at 4 pm from Ratur Road, the roadshow will pass through Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, and Khijri constituencies, concluding at the new compound area. Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth confirmed the details.

CJI DY Chandrachud to retire Today Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will retire today, November 10. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, currently the senior-most judge in the top court, will assume the office as the new Chief Justice of India on November 11.

Prime Minister Internship Scheme registration ends Nov 10 The PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration window will end today, November 10, 2024. Candidates who would like to apply for the scheme can visit the official website of the PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in and go forward with their applications.

Hooda Khap meet on Do Patti movie and Netflix India Haryana's influential Hooda khap will meet today, November 10, to discuss action against the makers of the movie Do Patti and Netflix India, demanding the removal of the word "Hooda" from a dialogue by actor Shaheer Sheikh. The khap warned of protests if their demand is not met by November 15. A legal notice was sent last week to halt the film's streaming until the change is made.

NMM scholarship: Over 1.57 lakh students to take exam in UP Over 1.57 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh will take the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam on November 10, 2024, at 378 centers across all districts, including Prayagraj. Eligible candidates are Class 8 students in the 2024-25 session who passed Class 7 in 2023-24 with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST) from government-run, government-aided, or local body schools.

Truckers Transporting Minor Minerals In Odisha Threaten Strike Truckers Transporting Minor Minerals In Odisha Threaten Strike From Nov 10. Bhubaneswar. The owners of the trucks transporting minerals in Odisha have threatened to start a state-wide strike from November 10 if the state government failed to accept their 11-point charter of demands by November 9.

Border Gavaskar Series: Team India to depart for Australia in two groups on November 10 and 11 India will travel for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in two batches, with the first departing on November 10. Meanwhile, the second group will leave on November 11. The BCCI were unable to book the entire team on a single commercial flight due to commercial reasons.

Mauritius will hold its legislative election on November 10 Mauritius will hold a parliamentary election on Sunday, with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his main rivals pledging to address the cost of living crisis. The Indian Ocean nation, home to 1.3 million people, positions itself as a bridge between Africa and Asia and generates most of its revenue from its offshore financial sector, tourism, and textiles.