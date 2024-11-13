Top Events on Nov 13: Eicher Motors Q2 Result, Swiggy IPO debut, SC verdict on bulldozer action, Jharkhand polls; more

Top Events on November 13: The Supreme Court will announce its decision on bulldozer action guidelines today, while Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation for AIIMS Darbhanga, marking a significant healthcare expansion in Bihar.

Eicher Motors among major players to report Q2 Eicher Motors, Solar Industries, Torrent Power, Kalyan Jewellers, PI Industries, Alkem Labs, Thermax, Vodafone Idea, Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Industries, Apollo Tyres, Sun TV, Bayer Crop Science, and others are scheduled to release their second-quarter earnings today, November 13.

SC verdict on bulldozer action today The Supreme Court will deliver its ruling today, November 13, on petitions filed against nationwide "bulldozer actions." The decision may introduce new guidelines applicable across the country following a temporary suspension on bulldozer actions issued by the court in September.

ACME Solar Holdings debuts on BSE, NSE today Following the IPO allotment on November 11, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd will list its equity shares today, November 13, on both the BSE and NSE. The IPO price band was set between ₹275 and ₹289 per share.

Flipkart-backed Zinka Logistics IPO opens today Zinka Logistics Solution Ltd., the digital truck operator platform supported by Flipkart, launches its IPO today, November 13. Also known as the BlackBuck IPO, the offering aims to raise ₹1,114.72 crore and is open for all investor groups on India’s primary market.

Swiggy set to list on BSE and NSE Swiggy’s IPO, which opened on November 6 and closed on November 8, will debut on the BSE and NSE today, November 13. Swiggy raised ₹11,327.43 crore through fresh shares and an offer for sale. Although the IPO was subscribed 3.59 times, investor enthusiasm waned close to the listing date.

Haryana Assembly winter session begins The winter session of the Haryana Assembly starts today, November 13, and is expected to be contentious. The Congress is set to highlight farmer concerns over fertilizer shortages and mandi procurement issues, while the ruling BJP prepares to challenge the opposition, which has yet to agree on a Leader of the Opposition.

Polling begins in Jharkhand Voting for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections, the Wayanad parliamentary by-election, and 33 assembly by-polls across 11 states begins today. High-profile candidates and major parties face off in crucial battles across constituencies.