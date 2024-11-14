Top events on Nov 14: Hero Motocorp, Glenmark Q2 result, PM Modi in Mumbai, Children’s Day, and more

  • Top events on Nov 14: Over 1,000 companies, including Muthoot Finance and Grasim, will release Q2FY24-25 results today. PM Modi will address rallies in Mumbai, while Delhi holds delayed mayoral elections.

Published14 Nov 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Top events on Nov 14: Medha Patkar's appeal hearing resumes, WPI data releases, and CA Final exams occur in select cities. Sri Lanka also conducts parliamentary elections amid recovery from an economic crisis.
Top events on Nov 14: Medha Patkar's appeal hearing resumes, WPI data releases, and CA Final exams occur in select cities. Sri Lanka also conducts parliamentary elections amid recovery from an economic crisis.

Top events on Nov 14: Over 1,000 companies, including Muthoot Finance and Grasim, will release Q2FY24-25 results today. The Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO closes, while Mangal Compusolution IPO opens. PM Modi will address rallies in Maharashtra, continuing his campaign. Delhi holds delayed mayoral elections, while Punjab and Haryana submit responses on farm fires to the Supreme Court. Medha Patkar's appeal hearing resumes, WPI data releases, and CA Final exams occur in select cities. Sri Lanka also conducts parliamentary elections amid recovery from an economic crisis.

Q2 Results Today

Muthoot Finance, Grasim, Hero Motocorp, Glenmark, ITI, Delhivery, Brainbees Solution, CG Consumer, Bharat Dynamics, Global Health, Ipca Labs, Jyoti CNC Auto, PTC Industries, Schneider Infra, Bombay Burmah, Ratnamani Metal, Bharat Forge, Grasim, Hindustan Aeron, are among the 1032 companies that will declare Q2FY24-25 today.

IPO Today

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO listing closes today. Further, Mangal Compusolution IPO is open today.

PM Modi to address rallies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad, and Mumbai

PM Narendra Modi will hold a public rally for Mahayuti in Mumbai today. On November 14, he will hold meetings in Sambhajinagar, Raigad, and Mumbai. Modi began his poll campaign tour in Maharashtra on November 8. On Friday, he addressed rallies in Dhule and Nashik. On November 12, he held public meetings in Chimur and Solapur, with a roadshow in Pune.

Delhi Mayoral polls to take place today after delay of 7 months

The election for a new mayor is scheduled for Thursday following a seven-month delay. LG VK Saxena has appointed Satya Sharma, former mayor of the erstwhile east corporation and councillor from Gautam Puri, as the presiding officer. Sharma previously served as presiding officer during the initial mayoral election in Feb 2023, which occurred two months after the Dec 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

Punjab, Haryana responses in SC on uptick in farm fires

The Supreme Court had asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to file their responses by November 14 on the rise in farm fires and stubble burning incidents during the last 10 days in October.

Delhi court to decide on chargesheet cognisance on Rau's coaching circle

A Delhi court will decide on the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the drowning deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

Children's Day, birth anniversary of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru

Children's Day, celebrated every year on November 14, highlights the importance of children's rights and welfare. In India, this day also marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first Prime Minister, who was fondly called "Chacha Nehru" for his deep affection for children.

IndiGo to launch ‘IndiGoStretch’ on Delhi-Mumbai route

IndiGo launches its first IndiGoStretch aircraft, starting with the Delhi-Mumbai sector on November 14, 2024. IndiGoStretch features two-seat bays featuring 38-inch pitch and 21.3-inch width. The seats, crafted by RECARO, offer six-way adjustable headrests, 5-inch recline, device holders, USB-Type C and universal power outlets. Passengers can enjoy specially curated healthy meals from Oberoi Flight Services.

Hearing on Medha Patkar's appeal against her sentence

A Delhi court had adjourned to November 14 hearing on activist Medha Patkar's plea against five-month sentence given to her in a defamation case filed by incumbent Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena 23 years ago when he headed an NGO in Gujarat.

WPI data expected Today

India is set to release CPI and IIP data on November 12, with WPI data expected on November 14.

ICAI: The CA Final exam in select cities today

The CA Final Exam originally scheduled for November 13, 2024, will now be held on November 14, 2024, in Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Raipur, and Jhunjhunu due to elections.

Sri Lanka to hold its Parliamentary Elections

On Thursday, approximately 17 million Sri Lankan voters will head to the polls to elect their parliamentary representatives. This election comes just two months after Anura Kumara Dissanayake secured the presidency in a pivotal vote following a severe economic crisis.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 06:35 AM IST
