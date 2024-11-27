Top events on Nov 27: NTPC Green Energy listing, SoftBank Chief Masayoshi Son to meet PM Modi,Cyclone Fengal, and more

Today marks a series ofevents in India and globally, including SoftBank boss Masayoshi Son's likely meeting with PM Modi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan. On the domestic front, Tamil Nadu prepares for Cyclone Fengal, Parliament reconvenes amid political protests, and Gujarat conman Kiran Patel faces court.
The listing date for NTPC Green Energy Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is today, November 27. NTPC Green Energy shares will be listed on the Indian exchanges in a special pre-open session during Wednesday's trade.
Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, is likely to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, November 27, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan today to sign “dozens of documents” to strengthen bilateral relations. This marks his second trip to the Central Asian nation this year, following his attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in July.
The depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into Cyclone Fengal today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is predicted to move north-northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Namibians will head to the polls today in what could be the most competitive election yet for the ruling SWAPO party, which has held power for 34 years. A win by SWAPO candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah would make her Namibia's first female president. A loss would signify the first transfer of power to another party since independence in 1990.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume proceedings today after being adjourned on Monday following opposition protests. The opposition has demanded discussions on the Manipur violence and bribery allegations involving the Adani Group.
Gujarat-based conman Kiran Patel will appear before a special court in Srinagar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) today. The court previously took cognisance of a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and issued a notice for Patel to appear. The ED’s investigation stems from an FIR registered at Nishat Police Station under various IPC sections.
The Indian Coast Guard will begin its National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercises and Workshops (SAREX-24) in Kochi today. Running until November 30, the workshop will validate the National M-SAR framework through collaborative and inclusive approaches.
Indonesia is conducting regional elections today in 545 areas, including provinces, cities, and regencies. Voters will elect 37 governors, 93 mayors, and 415 regents in the first-ever simultaneous elections across the country, with each voter casting two ballots.
Pakistan’s Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) will hold an online campaign today to mark 12 years since Abdul Rashid Langove's disappearance. Langove was allegedly abducted in 2012 from Jinnah Town, Quetta. His family has called for awareness through a campaign on X.
