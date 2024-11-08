Top events on November 8: Today, 164 companies, including SBI, LIC, MRF, and Tata Motors, will announce Q2 FY24 results. Swiggy's IPO has been 35% subscribed on Day 2. PM Modi will address nine rallies in Maharashtra for BJP's campaign. Congress will launch its 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' on Friday. The Supreme Court will hear several cases, including Himachal's plea on the Shanan Hydropower Project and Jharkhand's illegal immigration issue. Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones on Nov. 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q2 Results Today State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, MRF, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Vedanta, GE Vernova T&D India, Ola Electric Mobility, are among 164 companies that will declare Q2 FY24-25 results today.

Swiggy IPO Day 3 The initial public offer of Swiggy IPO has been subscribed 35% on the second day of subscription today, as per BSE data. The initial share sale received bid for 5,57,09,140 shares against 38,70,64,594 shares on offer, according to BSE. The portion for retail investors received 84% subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 14%. READ HERE

PM Modi to boost BJP's Maharashtra campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a total of nine rallies in Maharashtra in a week as part of the BJP's poll campaign for the state assembly polls, and his first public meeting will be held on Friday in Dhule, the party said.

Congress to launch ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ The Congress' month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' will kick off from Rajghat on Friday as it plans to put pressure on the AAP government on various issues to regain its lost ground in the city ahead of the assembly polls due early next year. Senior Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K C Venugopal, will attend this yatra.

SC to hear plea against HC setting up panel to examine illegal immigration in Jharkhand The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider a plea by the Jharkhand Government against an order of the High Court to set up a fact-finding committee with officers from the Union government, to examine into allegations of illegal immigration into Jharkhand from Bangladesh.

SC to hear Himachal’s plea on Shanan power project The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Himachal Pradesh's preliminary objections against Punjab's suit to prevent the Congress government in Himachal from claiming possession of the Shanan Hydropower Project in Jogindernagar, following the expiry of its 99-year lease. A bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pankaj Mithal directed both Punjab and the central government to respond, with the case set for further hearing on November 8.

EAM Jaishankar will travel to Singapore EAM will travel to Singapore for an official visit on 08 November 2024, during which he will address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN – India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship.

Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC to hear plea seeking survey of Wazukhana Allahabad High Court to hear plea seeking survey of Wazukhana area on November 8. The court posted the matter for hearing on November 8 in the petition which is seeking the survey of the Wazukhana area, barring the structure which the Hindu side calls a Shivling and the Muslims describe as a fountain.

Ex-Andhra CM moves NCLT against sister, mother, hearing today Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a petition before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accusing his sister and state Congress chief YS Sharmila of illegally transferring shares of Saraswati Power and Industries Private Limited, which were held by him and his wife YS Bharathi, in her and their mother Vijaya Lakshmi’s name.