Top events on Nov 9: Asian Paints, Aurobindo Pharma Q2 results, Uttarakhand UCC, Trivandrum flights suspended, and more

Top events on Nov 9: On November 9, key events include Q2 earnings reports from companies like Asian Paints and Divis Laboratories, and PM Modi's campaign rallies in Akola and Nanded for Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Uttarakhand UCC may be implemented, and the state’s Women Policy 2024 will be launched. The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill begins a study tour across five cities. Flight services from Thiruvananthapuram Airport will be suspended for five hours, and the CSEET will be held remotely.

Q2 Earnings Asian Paints, Divis Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Affle India, DOMS Industries are among the 88 earning that will declare Q2 FY24-25 today.

PM Modi to address rallies in Akola and Nanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine rallies over a week in Maharashtra as part of the BJP’s campaign effort for the State Assembly polls. His first public meeting will be on Friday in Dhule, the party said. On November 9, he will campaign in Akola at noon and in Nanded at 2 pm, it added.

Uttarakhand UCC may roll out today The Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand could be implemented as early as November 9, according to reports. The Uttarakhand Assembly had passed the UCC Bill in February, and it became a law after it got the President’s approval in March. This made Uttarakhand the first state in the country to pass such legislation.

Opposition members of Waqf Bill JPC to boycott the next round of meeting Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had announced on Thursday that Opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will boycott the upcoming meetings scheduled for November 9. He accused JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal of displaying “high-handedness” over the Waqf Amendment Bill.

JPC Waqf Bill, will conduct a study tour across five Indian cities The Lok Sabha Secretariat announced on Thursday that the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will embark on a study tour to five Indian cities—Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow—between November 9 and November 14. The tour is part of the committee’s examination of the bill, with the aim of helping members better understand its provisions, according to an official communication from Joint Secretary JM Baisakh.

WBJDA rally seeking submission of charge sheet by CBI in RG Kar case West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) has organised a mass convention on November 9 demanding quick submission of the final charge sheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape and murder case.

Uttarakhand State Women Policy 2024 will be dedicated to the women The Uttarakhand government is going to implement a Uttarakhand State Women Policy 2024 on the State Foundation Day, 9 November,. The proposal for the Uttarakhand State Women's Policy 2024 has been prepared by the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department.

Flight services from Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours today Flight services from the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram will be suspended for five hours on November 9 to make way for 'Alpassi Arattu' procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, TIAL said on Saturday. The annual procession is traditionally taken on a route crossing the runway.