Today, November 11, is a pivotal day across various sectors, with major developments set to unfold. In Kolkata, the high-profile RG Kar murder case enters its trial phase, while the much-anticipated Swiggy IPO gears up for its Dalal Street launch with share allotment expected. Several market giants, including ONGC and Hindalco, will release their Q2 earnings, impacting investor sentiments. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki introduces its revamped Dzire model, setting a new standard in compact sedan safety, and reports suggest the ICC may cancel its Champions Trophy event in Lahore due to scheduling issues.

Murder charges in RG Kar case: trial to commence on November 11 In a significant turn in the RG Kar Medical College case, Sealdah Court has framed murder charges against Sanjay Roy, accused in the death of a postgraduate doctor nearly three months ago. Roy will face trial starting November 11, under multiple charges of murder, rape, and causing death or persistent vegetative state, as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Swiggy Limited IPO to finalize share allotment on November 11 Swiggy Limited's much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) is slated to hit Dalal Street on Wednesday, November 13, as the company positions itself in the quick commerce and food delivery markets. Share allotments are expected to be finalized on November 11, adding further excitement to the market debut.

ONGC, Hindalco, Britannia, and others to reveal quarterly performance Several major companies, including ONGC, Hindalco, Britannia, Shree Cements, NMDC, and Bank of India, are set to announce their Q2 results on November 11. Market analysts are closely watching these reports for insights into sectors such as energy, cement, and quick-service food, with results from prominent brands like Jubilant Foodworks, Godfrey Phillips, and Blue Dart Express also expected.

Maruti Suzuki unveils new Dzire today, sets standard in compact-sedan safety Maruti Suzuki is set to reveal pricing for its all-new Dzire model today, boasting a GNCAP five-star safety rating, positioning it as the safest compact sedan in its class. The new Dzire is available in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants, featuring modern amenities such as a large infotainment screen, wireless connectivity, and a 360-degree camera. Bookings are now open with a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

ICC reportedly cancels 2025 Champions Trophy event in Lahore amid scheduling issues The ICC is reportedly canceling an event related to the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan due to logistical hurdles, especially surrounding India's participation. The ICC planned to launch a 100-day countdown on November 11 but has faced complications amid reports that the BCCI is hesitant to commit due to security concerns.