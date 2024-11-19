Top events today: NTPC Green IPO, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches Indian Satellite, Modi meets Keir Starmer, and more

  • NTPC Green Energy's public offering marks a significant step in India's green energy journey, while SpaceX and ISRO's partnership sets a new precedent in international space cooperation. PM Modi's engagements at the G20 summit focus on green energy and strategic partnerships.

Livemint
Updated19 Nov 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Top events on November 19: NTPC Green Energy IPO to open, SpaceX, ISRO collaboration, PM Modi Meets UK PM Starmer; more
Top events on November 19: NTPC Green Energy IPO to open, SpaceX, ISRO collaboration, PM Modi Meets UK PM Starmer; more(iStock)

TPC Green Energy's IPO kicks off today, drawing investor attention to India's renewable energy sector. Meanwhile, SpaceX and ISRO's joint venture highlights the growing global collaboration in space exploration. On the diplomatic front, PM Modi's engagements at the G20 summit focus on green energy and strategic partnerships.

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Key Details, Market Buzz

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of India's state-owned NTPC, opens for public bidding today, November 19. Investors can bid until Friday, November 22.

SpaceX, ISRO Collaborate to Launch GSAT-N2 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully launched ISRO's GSAT-N2 satellite from Florida’s Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission, conducted on Tuesday, marks the first commercial collaboration between the American private space giant and India’s national space agency.

The GSAT-N2 satellite is designed to enhance India’s communication infrastructure. Its successful deployment signals a growing trend of international partnerships in space exploration.

Modi Meets UK PM Starmer at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Modi emphasized India's willingness to collaborate closely with the UK in technology, green energy, and security.

Also Read | Delhi AQI Highlights: LG directs implementation of staggered office timings

“Had an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority,” Modi posted on X.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches ISRO’s GSAT-N2 satellite into space

Modi also engaged with leaders from France, Italy, and Indonesia during the summit, exploring cooperation in AI, energy, and space sectors.

Judge to Rule on Trump Hush Money Case

A New York judge is poised to decide whether former President Donald Trump’s criminal conviction for hush money payments to an adult film star will stand. The decision follows the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

Trump’s attorney, Emil Bove, argued for dismissal, citing the need to avoid impediments to Trump’s political activities. The judgment could set a legal precedent with significant political implications.

Modi’s Historic Visit to Guyana

Prime Minister Modi will visit Guyana from November 19–20 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Caribbean nation in over five decades.

“We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, based on shared heritage and values,” Modi said. He will also address Guyana’s Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Also Read | Why Vidarbha is key to political power in Maharashtra | Explained

Pro-Democracy Activists' Sentencing in HK

Forty-five pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are set to receive sentences in a major national security trial. Heavy penalties are expected, which could further curtail the region's already diminished pro-democracy movement.

The trial has been criticized by the US as politically motivated.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop events today: NTPC Green IPO, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches Indian Satellite, Modi meets Keir Starmer, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.