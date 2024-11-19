TPC Green Energy's IPO kicks off today, drawing investor attention to India's renewable energy sector. Meanwhile, SpaceX and ISRO's joint venture highlights the growing global collaboration in space exploration. On the diplomatic front, PM Modi's engagements at the G20 summit focus on green energy and strategic partnerships. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Key Details, Market Buzz The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of India's state-owned NTPC, opens for public bidding today, November 19. Investors can bid until Friday, November 22.

SpaceX, ISRO Collaborate to Launch GSAT-N2 Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully launched ISRO's GSAT-N2 satellite from Florida’s Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission, conducted on Tuesday, marks the first commercial collaboration between the American private space giant and India’s national space agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The GSAT-N2 satellite is designed to enhance India’s communication infrastructure. Its successful deployment signals a growing trend of international partnerships in space exploration.

Modi Meets UK PM Starmer at G20 Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Modi emphasized India's willingness to collaborate closely with the UK in technology, green energy, and security.

“Had an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority," Modi posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi also engaged with leaders from France, Italy, and Indonesia during the summit, exploring cooperation in AI, energy, and space sectors.

Judge to Rule on Trump Hush Money Case A New York judge is poised to decide whether former President Donald Trump’s criminal conviction for hush money payments to an adult film star will stand. The decision follows the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity.

Trump’s attorney, Emil Bove, argued for dismissal, citing the need to avoid impediments to Trump’s political activities. The judgment could set a legal precedent with significant political implications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi’s Historic Visit to Guyana Prime Minister Modi will visit Guyana from November 19–20 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Caribbean nation in over five decades.

“We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, based on shared heritage and values," Modi said. He will also address Guyana’s Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Pro-Democracy Activists' Sentencing in HK Forty-five pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are set to receive sentences in a major national security trial. Heavy penalties are expected, which could further curtail the region's already diminished pro-democracy movement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}