Jharkhand will witness Hemant Soren's swearing-in as chief minister for a second term, while a crucial meeting in Delhi will decide who will head the Maharashtra's government. Meanwhile, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba embarks on a key visit to China to pave the way for PM K.P. Sharma Oli's upcoming trip.

Hemant Soren to be sworn in as Jharkhand CM JMM leader Hemant Soren will take the oath as Jharkhand’s chief minister today in Ranchi, marking his second consecutive term. Soren recently paid tribute to his grandfather, Sobaran Soren, at his ancestral village. His JMM-led alliance won a decisive victory in the state elections, securing 56 of the 81 assembly seats.

NDA leaders to meet over Maharashtra CM post A crucial meeting in Delhi will see BJP leaders, along with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar's NCP, discuss who will be the next Maharashtra chief minister. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the recent elections, winning 131 seats. Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, who held discussions with PM Modi and Amit Shah, assured support for any decision on the leadership issue.

Nepal’s foreign minister to visit China Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba is heading to China today to finalize preparations for Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s upcoming visit. Deuba will lead a high-level delegation, focusing on setting the agenda for bilateral talks.

Delhi court to hear Kejriwal's plea in ED case Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea regarding a missing sanction copy in an ED case will be heard in court today. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja granted the ED more time to respond, setting today’s date for detailed arguments. Kejriwal has challenged the agency’s claims about securing proper sanctions in a related case.

President Murmu to begin Tamil Nadu visit President Droupadi Murmu to begin a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu today. She will address officers at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and meet with tribal community leaders and self-help groups. Her itinerary includes attending the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Tamil Nadu on November 30.