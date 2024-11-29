Top Events on November 29: PM Modi to attend all-India security conference, Iran’s nuclear talks, and more

  • Prime Minister Modi’s Odisha visit for a security conference and green hydrogen hub launch, Iran’s nuclear talks with European powers, and Irish general elections are among the key events scheduled for the day.

Published29 Nov 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Top Events on November 29: PM Modi to attend all-India security conference, Iran's nuclear talks and more
(ANI)

Prime Minister Modi’s Odisha visit for a security conference and green hydrogen hub launch, Iran’s nuclear talks with European powers, and Irish general elections are among the key events scheduled for the day. Globally, Amazon workers are striking on Black Friday, UK lawmakers are voting on assisted dying, and the ICC is deliberating the Champions Trophy schedule.

Iran's nuclear talks with European nations

Iran is set to engage in critical nuclear discussions with Germany, France, and the UK on Friday in Geneva. The talks come days after the UN atomic watchdog passed a resolution against Tehran. President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration is seeking to resolve the nuclear impasse before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

General elections in Ireland

Irish voters head to the polls today, marking a pivotal moment three weeks after Prime Minister Simon Harris dissolved the coalition government. Fine Gael aims for another term, but its pledge to avoid alliances with Sinn Fein poses challenges for the opposition's path to power.

PM Modi to attend all-India security conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a three-day visit to Odisha today for the all-India conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, and senior officers from key security agencies are also slated to participate.

Foundation stone for largest green hydrogen hub

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the construction of India’s largest green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam today. The facility will harness renewable energy sources such as solar and wind to produce green hydrogen, advancing India’s sustainability goals.

GDP 2nd quarter data to be released

The National Statistical Office will release the GDP data for the second quarter of FY 2024-25 at 4 pm. The detailed report will be accessible on the Press Information Bureau and Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation websites.

Congress working committee meet

The Congress Working Committee convenes today to review its poor electoral outcomes in Maharashtra and Haryana. The meeting will also address the party's overall strategy and the current political scenario.

Amazon workers strike on Black Friday

Thousands of Amazon employees in over 20 countries are staging protests today. The Make Amazon Pay campaign is driving the strike, demanding improved working conditions, higher taxes from the company, and stronger environmental commitments.

UK Lawmakers to vote on assisted dying

The UK Parliament faces an emotional debate on assisted dying today. Lawmakers will vote on proposals granting terminally ill adults in England and Wales the right to medically assisted death, stirring deep divisions across the country.

SC hearing over felling trees in Delhi

A Supreme Court bench will review the affidavit from Delhi’s tree authority today, focusing on enforcing the 1994 Act’s provisions to protect trees in the capital.

Delhi assembly to reconvene

The Delhi legislative assembly reconvenes today for its winter session, running until December 3. The session gains significance with assembly elections scheduled in early 2025.

ICC board meeting for champions trophy

The International Cricket Council’s board meets virtually today to finalize the schedule for next year’s Champions Trophy. Pakistan’s rejection of a hybrid hosting model remains a contentious issue due to India’s refusal to play in Pakistan.

First meeting on the Cheetah corridor

The inaugural meeting for the Cheetah Corridor Project between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is set to take place today. It will be co-chaired by the principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife wardens from both states.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop Events on November 29: PM Modi to attend all-India security conference, Iran's nuclear talks, and more

