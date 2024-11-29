Prime Minister Modi’s Odisha visit for a security conference and green hydrogen hub launch, Iran’s nuclear talks with European powers, and Irish general elections are among the key events scheduled for the day. Globally, Amazon workers are striking on Black Friday, UK lawmakers are voting on assisted dying, and the ICC is deliberating the Champions Trophy schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iran's nuclear talks with European nations Iran is set to engage in critical nuclear discussions with Germany, France, and the UK on Friday in Geneva. The talks come days after the UN atomic watchdog passed a resolution against Tehran. President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration is seeking to resolve the nuclear impasse before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

General elections in Ireland Irish voters head to the polls today, marking a pivotal moment three weeks after Prime Minister Simon Harris dissolved the coalition government. Fine Gael aims for another term, but its pledge to avoid alliances with Sinn Fein poses challenges for the opposition's path to power.

PM Modi to attend all-India security conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a three-day visit to Odisha today for the all-India conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, and senior officers from key security agencies are also slated to participate.

Foundation stone for largest green hydrogen hub Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the construction of India’s largest green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam today. The facility will harness renewable energy sources such as solar and wind to produce green hydrogen, advancing India’s sustainability goals.

GDP 2nd quarter data to be released The National Statistical Office will release the GDP data for the second quarter of FY 2024-25 at 4 pm. The detailed report will be accessible on the Press Information Bureau and Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation websites.

Congress working committee meet The Congress Working Committee convenes today to review its poor electoral outcomes in Maharashtra and Haryana. The meeting will also address the party's overall strategy and the current political scenario.

Amazon workers strike on Black Friday Thousands of Amazon employees in over 20 countries are staging protests today. The Make Amazon Pay campaign is driving the strike, demanding improved working conditions, higher taxes from the company, and stronger environmental commitments.

UK Lawmakers to vote on assisted dying The UK Parliament faces an emotional debate on assisted dying today. Lawmakers will vote on proposals granting terminally ill adults in England and Wales the right to medically assisted death, stirring deep divisions across the country.

SC hearing over felling trees in Delhi A Supreme Court bench will review the affidavit from Delhi’s tree authority today, focusing on enforcing the 1994 Act’s provisions to protect trees in the capital.

Delhi assembly to reconvene The Delhi legislative assembly reconvenes today for its winter session, running until December 3. The session gains significance with assembly elections scheduled in early 2025.

ICC board meeting for champions trophy The International Cricket Council's board meets virtually today to finalize the schedule for next year's Champions Trophy. Pakistan's rejection of a hybrid hosting model remains a contentious issue due to India's refusal to play in Pakistan.