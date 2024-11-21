Top events today: JPC meet on Waqf Bill, Australia’s social media ban for under 16, Oppo Find X8 launch, more on Nov 21

November 21 features the JPC meeting on the Waqf Bill, FICCI's new President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, and Karnataka's Nandini milk launch in Delhi. Oppo's Find X8 and Hyundai's IONIQ 9 will be revealed, as Australia debates social media laws and Sydney endures a train service shutdown.

Updated21 Nov 2024, 06:42 AM IST
Top Events on November21: Key events on November 21 include the JPC meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal taking over as FICCI President, and the launch of Karnataka's Nandini milk in Delhi. Oppo will debut its Find X8 series, and Hyundai will unveil the all-electric IONIQ 9.
Top Events on November21: Key events on November 21 include the JPC meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal taking over as FICCI President, and the launch of Karnataka’s Nandini milk in Delhi. Oppo will debut its Find X8 series, and Hyundai will unveil the all-electric IONIQ 9.

Top Events Today: Key events on November 21 include the JPC meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal taking over as FICCI President, and the launch of Karnataka's Nandini milk in Delhi. Oppo will debut its Find X8 series, and Hyundai will unveil the all-electric IONIQ 9. The 18th Exposition of St. Francis Xavier's relics begins in Goa. Australia debates a social media law, while Sydney faces a train shutdown over union demands. Baba Siddique's murder case progresses in court.

JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill to meet on Nov 21

The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagdambika Pal, announced that the committee will meet in Delhi on November 21 to finalize its report, which will be presented in the winter session. Despite consultations with stakeholders, Pal noted resistance from figures like Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who have opposed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal to Take Over as FICCI President

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Limited and currently Senior Vice President of Ficci, has been elected as the Ficci President for 2024-25. He will succeed Mahindra & Mahindra's Group CEO and Managing Director, Anish Shah, following Ficci's 97th Annual General Meeting on November 21.

Nandini milk to be available in Delhi from today

Karnataka state dairy brand, Nandini, will hit the shelves in Delhi on November 21. The brand is making its debut in Delhi with dairy products like milk and curd. "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch Nandini milk and curd products in the national capital on November 21,” KMF managing director said.

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Court Sends Two More Accused To Police Custody Till Nov 21

Salman Vohra and Akashdeep Singh have been named as key accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, with Vohra allegedly financing the crime and Singh reportedly coordinating with another individual regarding the murder. On Sunday, Mumbai's Killa Court (Esplanade Court) remanded two additional accused in the case to police custody until November 21.

Opening of 18th Exposition of St Francis Xavier’s relics

The 18th Exposition of the Holy Relics of St. Francis Xavier in Goa, India will open on November 21, 2024 with a Holy Eucharist at 9:30 AM at the Basilica of Bom Jesus

OPPO Find X8 series with ColorOS 15 launch

Oppo will globally launch its Find X8 series on November 21, marking the premium series' return to India after a long gap since the Find X2. While previous models like the Find X6 Pro and Find X7 Ultra were only showcased in India, the Find X8 series will officially debut. Ahead of the launch, the European pricing for the Oppo Find X8 Pro has been leaked at approximately 1,07,150 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB variant, though the Indian price is expected to be significantly lower.

Australia debates on social media ban for children under 16

Australia's parliament will debate new legislation on Thursday that could fine social media companies over $30 million if they fail to prevent children under 16 from accessing platforms like X, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. The proposed laws are a world-first initiative to enhance online safety for minors.

Hyundai to unveil All-Electric IONIQ 9

Hyundai will unveil its latest flagship, the 2025 IONIQ 9, a three-row all-electric SUV, on Thursday, November 21, at 10:40 p.m. IST during AutoMobility LA at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The event will be streamed live from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Sydney train strike

Sydney's train services will shut down over four days after the New South Wales government rejected the rail union's demand for 24-hour services. The Rail, Tram and Bus Union, negotiating for higher pay and better conditions, had threatened to halt work unless additional overnight services ran from Thursday to Sunday. Transport Minister Jo Haylen confirmed that no trains would operate during this period, impacting over a million daily commuters. While the union's work ban is set from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Sunday, reduced services are expected throughout the four days.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 06:42 AM IST
Top events today: JPC meet on Waqf Bill, Australia's social media ban for under 16, Oppo Find X8 launch, more on Nov 21

      Popular in News

