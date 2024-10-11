Telangana government will lay the foundation stone for 'integrated residential schools' on October 11, aiming to integrate students from various social backgrounds. The initiative will cost around ₹ 5,000 crore and is part of efforts to promote educational equality.

The day marks important events from the realm of business to the celebration of Navratri.

Here are the top events today:

The Telangana government will lay the foundation stone of its 'integrated residential schools' on October 11, a day ahead of the Vijaya Dasami festival, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Sunday, PTI reported.

The government would spend about ₹5,000 crore this year on the construction of the 'Young India integrated residential schools', he told reporters here.

The schools, to be built in about 20-25 acres area, would have students belonging to SC, ST, BC and other sections of society, he said.

"Our government believes that education is the great equaliser. By integrating SC, ST, BC and minority students under one roof, we are erasing the lines that divide our society," he said.

Just Dial to announce Q2FY25 results Just Dial is set to declare its financial results for the second quarter of FY25 on Friday.

Investors and analysts will watch the announcement keenly for insights into the company's performance, growth metrics, and strategic initiatives.

RBI to redeem 30 gold bonds from October 11 To offer investors early liquidity options, the central bank is set to redeem 30 tranches of bonds between October 11, 2024, and 7 February 2025.

Moreover, the RBI will establish the redemption price by considering the average gold prices from the three business days leading up to the maturity date.

Garuda Construction IPO share allotment likely today The allotment results for the Garuda Construction IPO are expected to be finalized on October 11, 2024. Additionally, shares of Garuda Construction and Engineering will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a provisional listing date set for October 15, 2024.

Inaugural All India Kabaddi Tournament from Oct 11 The first All India YMCA Kabaddi tournament is set to take place at the YMCA Multi-Purpose Sports Project ground in Faridabad from October 11 to 13. A total of 15 teams from Kerala, Chennai, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi will participate in the event.

Ranji Trophy Elite group matches starts The 2024-25 Ranji Trophy will kick off on Friday, October 11, with the first round of matches scheduled from October 11 to 14. A total of 19 games will be played across the Elite and Plate divisions in India's premier domestic first-class cricket competition.

Alia Bhatt's ‘Jigra’ to release on October 11 "Jigra," directed by Vasan Bala and starring Vedang Raina, is set for theatrical release on October 11. The filmmakers recently treated fans to an action-packed trailer.

In the trailer, Alia Bhatt portrays Satya, a fiercely devoted sister determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer progresses, Alia's character showcases resilience and strength, highlighted by a powerful moment where she asserts, “Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

This film marks Vedang Raina's second on-screen appearance after his debut in "The Archies" last year. "Jigra" features an engaging soundtrack, including the popular track "Chal Kudiye," which reunites Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. Additionally, a recreated version of the classic song "Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka" highlights Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala is known for his previous works, including "Monica O My Darling," the crime thriller "Peddlers," and “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota."

Holiday declared for Kerala schools on October 11 for Navratri celebrations Kerala government announced on Thursday that schools under the General Education Department will remain closed for Navratri celebrations on Friday, October 11.