On October 30, Tata Power, Dabur India, and Biocon will announce Q2 earnings. Alphabet's Q3 sales of $74.6 billion exceeded expectations, driven by cloud computing demand. India and China agreed to restart patrols in Ladakh, while preparations for Choti Diwali and Deepotsav in Ayodhya are underway.

Top Events on October 30: On October 30, key events include the announcement of Q2 earnings from major companies like Tata Power and Dabur India, and Alphabet's Q3 results showing $74.6 billion in sales. India and China will initiate coordinated patrols along the Line of Actual Control, while Choti Diwali will be celebrated, confirmed by the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate projects worth ₹284 crore in Gujarat, and Ayodhya prepares to illuminate the city with 2.8 million earthen lamps for Deepotsav. The Congress party will release a 'Guarantee Card' for Maharashtra Assembly elections, and junior doctors in West Bengal plan a rally demanding justice for the RG Kar victim. Additionally, Nothing will unveil its Phone (2a) Community Edition, reflecting community input in its design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power, Dabur India, Biocon to declare Q2 earnings At least 18 companies are scheduled to release their results for the July-September quarter of FY25. These include Larsen, Biocon, Dabur India, P&G, Tata Power, AB Capital, Grindwell Norto, Carborundum, IRB Infra, New India Assur, AIA Engineering, Vardhman Text, TTK Prestige, Protean eGov, Prudent Advisor, and DCM Shriram.

Alphabet Q3 earnings Alphabet Inc. reported third-quarter sales of $74.6 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations of $72.9 billion, driven by strong demand for cloud computing services amid the AI boom. Net income was $2.12 per share, surpassing estimates of $1.84 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India, China to restart patrol at Depsang, Demchok India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, with the disengagement process nearly complete in Depsang and Demchok. Defence officials confirmed that both armies have verified the vacating of positions and removal of infrastructure. Coordinated patrolling will begin today, as India aims to restore the pre-April 2020 situation before Chinese aggression escalated in the region.

Choti Diwali today Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Maharaj confirmed On October 30, Choti Diwali will be celebrated and the Puja should be held in the evening.

PM Modi in Gujarat today, to participate in Narmada Maha Aarti Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for various projects and tourist attractions worth ₹284 crore during his visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on October 30 and 31 for the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. A Deepotsavi Pragatya Parva-2024 will take place at Gora Narmada Ghat, featuring Aarti, fireworks, and a lighting ceremony with over 150,000 lamps. Modi will initiate the Narmada Maha Aarti, joined by elected representatives and senior state officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayodhya Ram Mandir eyes new record this Deepotsav Preparations for the 8th edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya are in full swing, with officials planning to illuminate the city with 2.8 million earthen lamps on October 30. To ensure a safe and memorable celebration, robust security measures are being implemented under the supervision of Director General of Police Prashant Kumar.

Congress to release 'Guarantee Card' for Maharashtra poll Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, announced that the party will release a 'Guarantee Card' on October 30 for the upcoming Assembly elections. This card, which outlines poll promises, follows similar initiatives in previous elections. Wadettiwar stated that the Guarantee Card will be distributed to voters, with a full manifesto to be released soon.

RG Kar Case: Junior doctors take out rally against CBI After ending their fast-unto-death, junior doctors in West Bengal held a mass convention on Saturday at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where they decided to organize a rally to the CBI office on October 30, demanding justice for the RG Kar victim. The event featured a 'candle and fire torch' rally attended by doctors, civil society representatives, and celebrities. Aniket Mahato, a participant, expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the case, stating, "It's been more than two-and-a-half months since our beloved sister was tortured and murdered, and we still don't know who the real culprit is." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition Nothing will unveil its first Community Edition smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), on October 30 at 11:00 GMT (4:30 PM IST). This model reflects input from the fan community during its six-month design process, though its internal specifications are expected to match those of the standard Phone (2a). The original model, launched in March 2024, features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.