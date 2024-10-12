Top Events on October 12: DMart Q2 results, Dussehra celebrations, India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I and more

Top Events on October 12: DMart's Q2 results and the GST Council meeting, India celebrates Dussehra.

Published12 Oct 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Top Events on October 12: Infosys' Q2 results, GST Council meeting, IMD weather update and more
Top Events on October 12: Infosys’ Q2 results, GST Council meeting, IMD weather update and more

Top Events of the Day: From Dussehra celebrations and the release of DMart's Q2 results, there's plenty to keep track of. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in several states.

Infosys to release Q2 results, announce dividend on October 12

Infosys is preparing to announce its Q2FY24 financial results and an interim dividend during its board of directors meeting on October 12. The company will hold an investor call the same day to discuss the financial performance and dividend plans. Ahead of this, Infosys had closed its trading window on September 16.

India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I today

After clinching the series with a commanding victory in New Delhi, the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is preparing to take on Najmul Shanto's Bangladesh in the third and final T20I on October 12 in Hyderabad. With a 2-0 lead, India will be aiming for a series clean sweep. The team's youthful exuberance combined with seasoned experience has shone through in their dominant performances in both Gwalior and Delhi.

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in 10 states till October 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in 10 states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, from October 12 to 16. A yellow alert has been declared for heavy downpours in several regions, raising concerns for weather disruptions during the Dussehra celebrations.

Dussehra to be celebrated today

Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashami, signifies the conclusion of the Navratri festival and is one of the most important Hindu celebrations. The festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, as Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana, and Maa Durga overcame the buffalo demon Mahishasura. While the festivities vary across India, the core message remains the same – the victory of righteousness. This year, Vijayadashami falls on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Bank holidays today

Banks to remain closed for four consecutive days during festival season in several states In states including West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Tripura, banks will be closed for up to four consecutive days as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule for the upcoming festival.

Delhi court extends Engineer Rashid's bail until October 12

In a terror funding case, Delhi’s Patiala House Court has extended the interim bail of Awami Ittehad Party President, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, until October 12. Rashid, who is being investigated in a terror funding case, has been instructed to surrender on October 13.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Top Events on October 12: DMart Q2 results, Dussehra celebrations, India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I and more

