Top Events on October 13: President Droupadi Murmu will begin her state visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi, while Speaker Om Birla will lead India's delegation to the 149th IPU Assembly in Geneva. The Hockey India League is returning with its much-awaited auction, and Sonam Wangchuk will start a hunger strike for Ladakh.

President Murmu’s state visit to African nations Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi starts from October 13

State Visit of President of India to Algeria from October 13-15

Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Om Birla to attend 149th Assembly of IPU in Geneva from October 13 to 17 (Switzerland)

UST Trivandrum Marathon on October 13 (Kerala)

Hockey India League Returns After 7-Year, Auction On October 13 (Delhi)

Sonam Wangchuk Encourages Public to Join Hunger Strike by Fasting for Ladakh on October 13 (Delhi)

‘Alai-Balai’ Dasara conclave on Oct. 13 - Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma , CMs Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Ex VP Venkaiah Naidu to attend (Telangana)

BJP parliamentary board meeting to discuss and finalise seat sharing of the BJP for the Maharashtra assembly elections (Maharashtra)

Key meeting of Raj Thackeray's MNS on October 13 (Maharashtra)

Hindu Mahapanchayat at Dasna temple on Oct 13 (UP)

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) will organise its annual designer Stockroom sale event on October 13 (Delhi)

Punjab Farmers to Block Roads for Three Hours on October 13 (Punjab)

Rajkumar Hirani`s Dunki Set For World TV Premiere On October 13 (Global)

Blue Origin's powerful New Glenn rocket to debut Oct. 13 with NASA Mars launch (USA)

October 13: SpaceX announces a possible date for Starship's fifth flight (USA)

Once-in-80,000-years comet - Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-Atlas will be nearest to earth on Oct 13