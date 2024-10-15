Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the WTSA 2024 and launch the 8th India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. In Islamabad, EAM S. Jaishankar will represent India at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting to discuss regional cooperation and approve key policies. Meanwhile, the IMA will hold a 12-hour hunger strike to support West Bengal doctors following a tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, drawing nationwide attention to their demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi to inaugurate international telecommunication event, India Mobile Congress 2024 today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The inauguration is scheduled for 10 AM. As part of the same program, the Prime Minister will also launch the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress 2024, which highlights India’s advancements in digital infrastructure and telecommunications.

Jaishankar to head to Pakistan for SCO summit External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be attending the 23rd Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad, Pakistan, from October 15-16. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to chair the CHG meeting, which will focus on cooperation in trade, the economy, socio-cultural linkages, and environmental issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The summit will also review the performance of the SCO and approve key decisions, including the budget for the coming year.

Nationwide hunger strike announced to support Bengal doctors The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 12-hour nationwide hunger strike today to express solidarity with doctors in West Bengal following the rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. The hunger strike, which will take place from 6 AM to 6 PM, is being coordinated by the Junior Doctors Network (JDN) along with Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) across India.

The IMA has emphasized that junior doctors in Kolkata have already begun a “Fast-Unto-Death" struggle, with widespread public support for their demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

YouTube Shorts to allow three-minute videos starting today YouTube has introduced a significant update to its Shorts feature, allowing creators to upload videos up to three minutes long starting today. Previously, Shorts were limited to just 60 seconds. The change is aimed at providing more creative flexibility to creators and helping YouTube better compete with TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Additionally, YouTube is rolling out new features, including a 'Remix' button, which will make it easier for users to participate in trending challenges and add personalized content to their videos.