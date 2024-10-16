Top Events on October 16: Omar Abdullah to take oath as J&K CM, SCO meeting, Hyundai Motor IPO Day 2, and more

Top Events on October 16: Omar Abdullah is set to take oath as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. Meanwhile, anticipation builds for critical trade discussions at the imminent SCO meeting in Islamabad. India take on New Zealand in the first Test match in Bengaluru.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST
Omar Abdullah to be sworn in as first chief minister of J&K union territory

Omar Abdullah will take oath today as the inaugural Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, following the recently concluded elections. Several key figures from the INDIA alliance are expected to attend the event, including Akhilesh Yadav, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Supriya Sule, and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The National Conference, led by Abdullah, secured 42 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the Congress. The ceremony holds historical significance, as it marks the return of governance to J&K following the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of the state into Union Territories in August 2019.

Day 2 of SCO meeting in Islamabad begins amid trade talks focus

Pakistan is hosting the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Islamabad today. The annual summit prioritizes discussions on regional trade and economic cooperation within the bloc.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad, marking a historic visit as the first high-level Indian representative to step foot in Pakistan in nearly nine years. Jaishankar’s visit is viewed as a significant diplomatic move despite the strained relationship between the two countries over the Kashmir issue.

Rain looms over India vs New Zealand first Test 

India will open their three-match Test series against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. Heavy rain is expected to affect the match, with forecasts indicating showers throughout the five days of play.

Coach Gautam Gambhir expressed confidence in the depth of India’s squad during a pre-match press conference, noting that the team is prepared to adapt to varying conditions. The Test series promises to be a challenge for both sides, especially with weather disruptions potentially playing a significant role.

Canadian PM Trudeau to testify on foreign interference allegations today

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to testify today before the Foreign Interference Commission, presenting the latest findings by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding alleged Indian interference in Canadian elections.

Diplomatic tensions remain high, with both countries expelling six diplomats each earlier this week. Relations between India and Canada have soured since Trudeau’s accusations in September, which linked Indian officials to the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Kamala Harris to give the first interview with Fox News from swing state Pennsylvania

US Vice President Kamala Harris will sit down for her first-ever interview with Fox News today. The exclusive interview will air on Bret Baier’s 'Special Report' from Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Harris’s media engagement with Fox marks her outreach beyond traditional Democratic-friendly platforms like CNN and ABC. The appearance reflects the growing urgency within the Democratic campaign as the race tightens in key swing states.

Hyundai Motor IPO's second day of subscription

The subscription window for Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3 billion IPO has entered its second day today. On Tuesday, the offering saw an 18% subscription rate, with employees leading the charge, purchasing four-fifths of the shares reserved for them.

Institutional investors, including BlackRock and Fidelity, have already committed to $989.4 million worth of shares. The IPO, which concludes on Thursday, is the largest public offering by an automaker in India in over 20 years.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 07:07 AM IST
